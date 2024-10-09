Watch — Donald Trump Roasts Biden on Comedy Podcast Appearance: ‘He Has One Ability I Don’t Have: He Sleeps’

Former President Donald Trump sat down with comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz for an interview, where he cracked up the show’s hosts with a brutal roast of lame duck President Joe Biden.

“He has one ability I don’t have: he sleeps,” Trump said of Biden on the Flagrant podcast, causing Schulz and his co-hosts to erupt in laughter.

Watch Below at time code 49:00:

“He can sleep,” Trump continued. “This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those, you know, six ounce [chairs] — they weigh six ounces and he can’t lift it. They’re meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, hollow aluminum. They weigh very little, and he can’t lift.”

“And somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit,” the 45th president added. “When you’re 82, typically bathing suits — they don’t make you look great. You’re not going to be enhanced, right? It’s just one of those things.”

At this point, Schulz chimed in, suggesting, “It depends what he’s packing.”

“I don’t know what the hell he’s packing, and I don’t want to know, either,” Trump quipped.

“But he has an ability to fall asleep while on camera,” Trump said. “He can lay down on one of those things and in minutes, he’s stone cold out. And he’s got cameras, because he’s the president, so they have cameras on him. And then they show him sleeping on the beach.”

“You’ll never see me sleeping in front of cameras,” he concluded.

Notably, the Flagrant podcast is Trump’s latest podcast appearance ahead of the 2024 election, allowing viewers to see a different side of the former president.

In August, Trump appeared on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, which fans raved over, calling it the “most genuine conversation” they’ve ever seen.

Trump also sat down for an interview with online streamer Adin Ross, who gifted him a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image of him raising his fist in the air after surviving the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13.

In June, Trump also appeared on YouTuber star Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.