Whoopi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Billy Porter to Attend ‘Broadway Rallies for Kamala’

The Broadway Rallies for Kamala Harris event in New York City on October 14 will boast a horde of Hollywood celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Billy Porter, and many more.

The program will reportedly take place before a live audience while being streamed on Broadway World. According to Variety, the event will also feature the likes of Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Anna Gasteyer, Audra McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub.

“Kamala Harris couldn’t have come to a better place than Broadway,” Goldberg told Variety. “The people of Broadway are a microcosm of every slice of life in America — so we get who you are and where you need to be.”

The group Broadway for Harris has reportedly “rallied hundreds of volunteers and made more than 150,000 calls and knocked on more than 11,000 doors in Pennsylvania swing districts.”

Anne Hathaway previously supported the election of Hillary Clinton and told The View in 2022 that abortion could be seen as a form of “mercy.”

“May I just one other thing, without going into too many details, my own personal experience with abortion, abortion can be another word for mercy. We don’t know. We don’t know. We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike. It follows that no two conceptions are alike. So how can we have a law? How can we have a point of view on this that says we must treat everything the same? Where I come at it from is when you allow for choice, you allow for flexibility which is what we need in order to be human,” she said.

Most recently, actor Billy Porter scolded undecided voters in the election, characterizing them as cowards.

“Imma talk politics for a second. Undecided about what? Pull your shit together. It’s democracy or not. And we all know that,” Porter said in a TikTok video.

“They’re saying the quiet part out loud now. When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. We did not, many people held their noses and voted for [Trump],” he added.