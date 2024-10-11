UFC Boss Dana White Blasts Kamala Harris’s Softball Stephen Colbert Interview: Should Scare the Sh*t Out of Everyone

UFC chief Dana White was shocked by Kamala Harris’ interview on the Stephen Colbert late-night show, insisting that the interview should “SCARE THE S–T” out of everyone.”

White added the interview showed that Harris is “in way over her head” and can’t respond coherently to questions.

“I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE. She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States,” White wrote on X.

“She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head. This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE SHIT OUT OF YOU!!!”

White, of course, has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and has hosted Trump at many UFC events where he always gets a raucous welcome from the fans in the stands.

White appeared at the Republican National Convention on July and praised Trump from the podium.

“The mainstream media likes to push the narrative that he doesn’t care about anybody but himself,” White said. “I absolutely know that’s not the truth because I’ve known this guy for 25 years.

“I know President Trump as a fighter,” he also said. “I’m in the tough guy business and this guy is the toughest, most resilient I’ve seen in my life,” White added.

