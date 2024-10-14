Marvel Comics Turns the Avengers’ Hawkeye into a ‘Non-Binary, Two-Spirit Native American’

In its continuing effort to woke its comic book characters, Marvel Comics has now race-swapped one of its iconic superheroes who’s historically been white and replaced him with a Native American who is “non-binary” and has “they/them” pronouns.

The new story follows the efforts of the Avengers to “fix” the alternate earth called Earth-6160, an earth where all the people who became heroes with super powers in other realities never quite came into their abilities. For instance, on Earth-6160, Spider Man never appeared because Peter Parker was never bitten by a radioactive spider. Along with Parker, all the other heroes also missed their calling on this alternate earth.

So, the Avengers decide to steer those who are super heroes on other earths to take up the mantle on Earth-6160, too.

But when it comes time to steer Clint Barton — played by Jeremy Renner in the Marvel movies — into his role as the uncannily accurate archer, Hawkeye, the Barton of Earth-6160 refuses to take up the bow. Instead, a new person takes up the mantel of Hawkeye, and the character couldn’t be more woke.

After Barton refused to agree to take on the role that other Bartons on other earths have, a new character named Charli Ramsey becomes the Avenger’s archer. And his pronouns are “they/them.” For Ramsey, you see, is an American Indian who claims to be “non-binary,” or genderqueer.

The series writer, Deniz Camp, took to his X account to sell the new character, writing, “First appearance of our Hawkeye; we worked hard to make them cool, different, and yet undeniably ‘Hawkeye.'”

Camp also confirms that the new Hawkeye demands that people use woke pronouns, as well, writing in a follow-up post, “So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them.”

It isn’t the first time that Marvel used a Hawkeye product to push the radical gay agenda. In 2021’s Disney + streaming series, Hawkeye, producers gave a partial introduction to a little-used super named “Bombshell” during one of the episodes. Bombshell is an explosives expert named Wendy Conrad in the comic books, but was not said to be a lesbian when introduced in 1983. But that changed in the streaming series. The Wendy Conrad introduced onscreen had one of Hawkeye’s trick arrows to return to him. She placed the arrow in a bag, but when she went to hand it to Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye onscreen, she tells him that her “wife” gave her the bag and that she wants Hawkeye to return it to her when he is done, thereby remaking the character as a lesbian.

Marvel has spent an inordinate amount of time retconning characters to bow to the gay agenda over the last 20 years or so. And the movies and streaming series only ramped that up many times over.

To name just a few, in 2021, Marvel officially made the Thor character Loki a bisexual. The movie producers also introduced a gay character in its Eternals film — which flopped hard at the theater. And this year, Marvels streaming series, Agatha All Along, fetaures a gay teenager as one of its main protagonists.

