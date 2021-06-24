‘Loki’ Comes Out as Bisexual in Disney+ Series, Becoming Marvel’s First Major LGBTQ Lead Character

The third episode of the Disney+ series Loki has confirmed that actor Tom Hiddleston’s Norse God is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first bisexual lead character.

In an early scene of the third episode of the series, Loki (Hiddleston) is talking with Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) — a female version of himself from another time — when the subject of loves gained and lost comes up.

Over drinks, Lady Loki asks whether Loki — who is an Asgardian prince — had ever found love, with a “would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you” Loki says with a wry grin.

This confirms the earlier hint doled out by Disney in an promo that intimated that Loki was “gender fluid.”

After the episode premiered on Disney+, series director Kate Herron took to Twitter and admitted that she aimed to include Loki’s sexual proclivities in the series from the beginning.

“From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron tweeted on Wednesday. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in [the] MCU.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Some fans were quick to congratulate Marvel and Disney for upping its game on LGBTQ representation:

#Loki being a confirmed bisexual is the greatest gift the MCU has ever given me. pic.twitter.com/wWyKi82YH1 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 23, 2021

WHEN I TELL YOU I STARTED SCREAMING AND CRYING JEBRGIUGHW4EIGFV24KJEFBI FINALLY SOME BISEXUAL REPRESENTATION. THEY MADE LOKI CANONCIALLY BI. pic.twitter.com/FHPxifZVvJ — lauren ‎४ (@LOKlSDYAD) June 23, 2021

Can't believe they started off the episode playing a Hayley Kiyoko song and then confirmed Loki as Bisexual, this show really is made for the gays pic.twitter.com/b9rXVAUoPM — Charcoal | Chaotic Idiot Gay (@TheGarbageGay) June 23, 2021

But not all fans felt that Marvel had gone far enough:

Don't be so self-congratulating. Give him an LGBT storyline. An actual love interest. Even a short kiss. All we got is a single line of dialogue in a six-hour show. This is queerbating. Me and my people deserve better. — Let's Talk Maria Hill! (@LTmariahill) June 23, 2021

teasedfeatureLoki’s queer coming out is the latest for Marvel, which earlier this year a nose ring-wearing, gay activist Captain America for the character’s 80th anniversary. Elsewhere, Marvel’s blockbuster epic The Eternals, which hits theaters on November 20, will the first man-on-man gay kiss for the Studio.

