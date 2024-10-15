Anti-Trump Rock Singer Hayley Williams Accused of Fostering Toxic Workplace Environment

Anti-Trump singer Hayley Williams, best known for being the lead vocalist of the rock band Paramore, has been accused of fostering a toxic workplace.

After the hair dye company Good Dye Young (GDY) shared a message about World Mental Health Day from Williams, who is also a co-founder of GDY, people took to the comment section to accuse the Paramore signer of fostering a toxic work environment at her Nashville-based hair salon, Fruits Hair Lab, calling her statement “performative.”

“Working for these co-founders is what put me in therapy and when the issues were directly addressed to Hayley they were ignored,” one Instagram user commented, adding, “May I suggest ‘willfully ignorant.'”

“Another past employee vouching for how performative and fake this post is,” another concurred.

Instagram users are now commenting on the post, saying that Good Dye Young has been deleting their remarks.

“Uhhhhhhhh are y’all deleting comments? Cause wtf I just saw a whole bunch of ex employees saying you don’t pay them a living wage,” one wrote.

“Deleting comments and not holding yourself accountable for the harm you caused is super gross. This post means absolutely nothing,” another reacted, adding, “We see you.”

“why are y’all deleting comments from former employees??” a third inquired. “Weird behavior from a shady company!”

“I am deeply concerned about the removal of these comments,” another said. “Learning about what the former artists at Fruits experienced is incredibly troubling, and it’s disappointing to see efforts to silence their voices.”

“Unbelievable you’re deleting comments of former employees who uprooted their lives for your company trying to share their stories. Apparently their mental health doesn’t matter to you?” another Instagram user asked.

Another simply stated, “We see the comments being deleted.”

“I love y’all, but i hope you address what past employees are saying, and right some wrongs. Your mental health is just as important as anyone else’s,” another commented.

“COMMENTING AGAIN BC IT WAS DELETED,” another exclaimed. “Extremely disappointing. I watched my friends give so much. Years of dedication and commitment to this company and these cofounders. Uprooting their lives, depleting their savings, lead on by false promises and when addressed directly it went in one ear and out the other. Yes mental health matters but be so for real, you didn’t give a shit about your own people when they needed you and asked you for help. Stop virtue signaling it’s not cute. And pay your employees at both GDY and Fruits the wages they deserve.”

Williams responded to the allegations by issuing a statement on Instagram, writing, “I have interacted with stylists at our salon only a handful of times. I co-founded and funded the salon but I am not the boss, nor do I even have a job title there.”

“A salon manager was hired from day one because Brian and I are rarely in Nashville,” the Paramore signer continued. “When this group of Fruits employees chose to leave, the remaining team of stylists reported that the environment in the salon became immediately more positive and less toxic. do with that what you will.”

Williams went on to deny some of the allegations.

“Next, there are things being said here about both GDY and Fruits that are provably false,” she said. “This situation has so much more than I feel is appropriate to share on the internet.”

The “Ain’t It Fun” singer also denied that comments have been deleted.

“I think it’s also important to say that neither me nor anyone working for GDY deleted ANY comments that were posted in this comments section,” Williams said.

“From now on, I will no longer hold my team back from stopping assholes who are trying to take advantage of and attack my character,” the “Hard Times” singer asserted.

Williams went on to say, “The big news that we (privately) gave all of our staff at GDY and Fruits on World Mental Health Day this year, is that their health insurance (which was already provided) will now include unlimited mental health services as of 11/1.”

“If keeping that private was performative, well then fuck me I guess,” Williams concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Williams stopped a performance last month to deliver an a partisan rant in which she claimed, without evidence, that former President Donald Trump wants to “punish” poor people, as well as harm women, “people of color,” and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ individuals, citing “Project 2025,” which is not part of Trump’s platform.

