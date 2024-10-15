Trump Rips ‘The Apprentice’ Biopic as a ‘Pile of Garbage’ as It Bombs at Box Office

Former President Donald Trump has personally sounded off on The Apprentice movie for the first time, calling the controversial biopic “fake,” “classless,” and a “pile of garbage.”

His comments come after The Apprentice flopped badly on its opening weekend in the U.S., grossing slightly more than $1.5 million in wide release despite copious free publicity from corporate news media outlets, which have been eagerly promoting the movie for weeks.

Trump posted his comments Monday in a Truth Social post.

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Trump also had harsh words for the movie’s screenwriter, Vanity Fair scribe Gabriel Sherman, whom Trump called “human scum.”

The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi, fictionalizes the early years of Trump’s life, dramatizing his rise to prominence as a real-estate mogul during the 1970s and early 80s, with a focus on his relationship with his mentor Roy Cohn.

In the movie, the young Trump is played by actor Sebastian Stan while Cohn is played as a Luciferian character by HBO’s Succession star Jeremy Strong.

One scene shows Donald Trump raping his wife Ivana Trump — a claim Ivana Trump publicly denied. Other scenes show Donald Trump undergoing plastic surgery.

On Monday, Trump wrote: “My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died.”

As Breitbart News reported, lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers of The Apprentice shortly after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year in an effort to block the movie’s release, warning the producers not to pursue a domestic distribution deal.

