Kamala Harris Attempts to Court Black Male Voters at BET Hip Hop Awards, Freaks on ‘Weak’ Trump

In another indication that she is falling short with black male voters, Kamala Harris made an appearance during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, holding a two-minute conversation with hosts Fat Joe and Too Short during which she insulted former President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris also used the awards show to harp on “misinformation” — a theme that has become an increasingly central part of her messaging as she seeks to pivot from a series of negative news cycles.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there that would suggest to people that their vote doesn’t matter,” said Harris, according to a Billboard report. “As far as I’m concerned, you should never let anybody silence you because when you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future of our country.”

Later, she insulted Trump by calling him “weak” — a strange choice of words given that Trump’s allies and enemies alike have acknowledged his aggressive style and unusually large reserves of energy.

“So this is a man who’ll posture like, ‘Hey, support me because I’m tough and strong,’ but he’s weak,” she claimed.

Kamala Harris is falling short when it comes to black male voters, prompting former President Barack Obama to publicly scold black men as sexist. In addition, the Harris campaign has released new proposals seemingly designed to appeal to black male voters, including legalizing marijuana.

As attorney general of California, Kamala Harris oversaw nearly 2,000 convictions for marijuana-related offenses.

