Hysterical Fake Tough Guy Dave Bautista Makes Pitch to Men: Trump Is Not a Tough Guy

Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday where he attempted to convince men to cast their vote for Kamala Harris by impugning former President Donald Trump’s masculinity.

His appearance comes as Kamala Harris continues to poll poorly with men across the country, including black men, whose refusal to buy into her campaign has sent Democrat elites into panic mode. As a result, party leaders have deployed celebrities including Dave Bautista, Sam Elliott, and, strangely, Jennifer Garner, to try to persuade men that voting for Kamala Harris is the manly thing to do.

Dave Bautista appeared in a comic sketch during Monday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” Bautista said, while in a boxing ring. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

Notably, Bautista made no reference to Trump surviving getting shot during a rally in Pennsylvania in August. Trump rose to his feet just moments after sustaining the bullet wound, raised his fist in the air, and shouted “Fight!”

Bautista added: “He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

The insults kept coming: “He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a five-year-old behind the wheels of a truck. This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves.”

Bautista endorsed Kamala Harris in late September, around the same time he was giving interviews about his sudden loss of musculature, saying he wishes to be cast in a wider range of acting roles and not play tough guy parts so much.

As Breitbart News reported, the Kamala Harris campaign recently released a set of proposals designed specifically to appeal to black men — a move widely criticized as pandering and even insulting. The proposals include legalizing recreational marijuana use and promoting crypto investments.

