Maxim Magazine Endorses Donald Trump for President

The men’s publication Maxim Magazine has entered into the political arena by endorsing Donald Trump for 2024.

The publication issued a brief statement on X while sharing an older photo of Trump at Mar-a-Lago sitting in the driver’s seat of a swanky Lamborghini with his wife Melania sitting cross-legged on the car’s side.

“Maxim endorses Donald J. Trump for President,” the publication said without giving any further explanation.

Launched in 1998 by Felix Dennis, Maxim describes itself as “catering to the modern man with content that promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers.”

According to Fox News, “at its peak in the early 2000s, Maxim’s subscription circulation reached over 2.5 million readers. It is currently owned by American company Biglari Holdings.” The current editor-in-chief is Sardar Biglari.

“Also during Maxim’s peak, competitors like GQ tailored their content to younger audiences. It has since changed hands several times, with founder Felix Dennis first selling the magazine for $250 million,” noted Fox News.

“Maxim is currently mainly a digital publication, with bi-monthly print copies for subscribers. Maxim’s ‘Hot 100’ was released around two weeks ago and features names like Sydney Sweeney and Elizabeth Hurley,” it added.