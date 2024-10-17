Watch: Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Trump Is ‘Winning by a Landslide’ — ‘It’s Not Close Anymore’

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz believes a “landslide” election victory for former President Donald Trump awaits because of the “looks on the street” he got after he recently sat down with the Republican candidate.

Schulz grilled Trump during their 90-minute podcast exchange last week and now says he thinks Trump is “winning by a landslide,” adding, “it’s not close anymore,” as his podcast co-hosts cracked up at his impressions from meeting the Republican candidate, the Daily Beast first reported.

“He doesn’t have dementia. Or whatever the fuck they’re saying,” Schulz said of Trump while recalling his discussion with the former president.

“Before he came on, I was like ‘He ain’t got a chance! He’s coming on here? He’s gotta be down bad,’” Schulz continued in a newly posted recap of the interview’s aftermath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump’s appearance on Schulz’s Flagrant podcast brought in millions of YouTube views in under 48 hours.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump cracked up the show’s hosts with a brutal roast of lame duck President Joe Biden.

“He has one ability I don’t have: he sleeps,” Trump said of Biden on the Flagrant podcast.

That observation caused Schulz – who once declared “Democrats are goofies” – and his co-hosts to erupt in laughter.

“He can sleep,” Trump continued. “This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those, you know, six ounce [chairs] — they weigh six ounces and he can’t lift it. They’re meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, hollow aluminum. They weigh very little, and he can’t lift.”

“And somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit,” the 45th president added. “When you’re 82, typically bathing suits — they don’t make you look great. You’re not going to be enhanced, right? It’s just one of those things.”

Despite the success of the podcast and the millions of listeners it attracted, it was not without its drawbacks for the comedian.

Schulz said a venue he previously booked months in advance canceled on him for no given reason mere hours after his Trump episode was released.

“After some internal discussion with leadership, it was decided that BAM is not the right fit for this show at this time,” the screenshot of an email Schulz shared on his podcast read, according to the Daily Caller.

Schulz said the email came roughly three hours after he released his interview with Trump on his podcast.

The interview has garnered over 4.5 million views on YouTube since its Oct. 9 release.