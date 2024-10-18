Morgan Freeman: ‘It’s Time We Moved On from Old White Men Running the Country’

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where the conversation turned political, leading the Oscar-winning star to say “it’s time we moved on from old white men running the country.”

Morgan Freeman didn’t mention any candidates by name during the interview though it was abundantly clear to whom he was referring.

“I don’t think I’m, you know, racist or anything like that — well maybe to a point — but I think you know, it’s time we moved on from old white men running the country,” he said.

Kimmel’s studio audience cheered its enthusiastic approval.

Morgan Freeman narrated Kamala Harris’ biopic real at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

The Shawshank Redemption star, who is now 87, told Kimmel that he has personally met with every sitting U.S. president since George H.W. Bush — except for one.

Kimmel joked: “We’re going to take a break and during the commercial we’re going to try to figure out which one.”

Freeman also said that he wasn’t interested in politics until Bill Clinton ran for office.

The actor’s support for Kamala Harris comes despite a profound difference of opinion on an important subject — policing.

Morgan Freeman has publicly rejected the “defund the police” movement, saying police are necessary. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has supported defunding the police, praising the radical-leftist movement to strip law enforcement of public funding in a 2020 interview.

