Marc Anthony’s Ad for Kamala Harris Uses Debunked Photo of Crying Migrant Toddler

Democrats rolled out a new ad on Friday starring singer Marc Anthony, who spreads falsehoods and plays the race card in an apparent effort to scare his fellow Latinos into voting for Kamala Harris.

In one egregious instance, the commercial uses the infamous 2018 photo of a crying migrant toddler to illustrate Trump’s border separation policy. It was later revealed that the little girl was not separated from her mother, who had simply put her down for a moment when the photo was taken.

The new ad appears to come from ABC’s Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria’s Latino Victory PAC, which seeks to put radical leftist candidates in public office.

Marc Anthony, who hails from Puerto Rico, portrays Trump as a racist and even accuses him of maliciously hurling paper towels at Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. In actuality, Trump was helping aid workers distribute relief supplies when he tossed packages of paper towels into the crowd to expedite the process.

In another instance, Marc Anthony accuses then-President Trump of withholding billions of dollars in federal aid to Puerto Rico following the hurricane. What he doesn’t mention is that Puerto Rican politicians were badly mismanaging the relief effort, resulting in undistributed relief supplies and spiraling social chaos.

“I am Marc Anthony and I remember. That’s why I support Kamala Harris for president,” the singer says.

The commercial’s use of the migrant toddler photo — shamelessly enhanced with the sound effect of a crying child — is especially dishonest because the picture was fact-checked even by left-wing outlets including Politifact, which concluded that the girl hadn’t been separated from her mother.

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump is gaining ground with Latino voters, sending Democrat elites into panic mode.

As Breitbart News reported, a New York Times / Siena College poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing the past three Democratic candidates for the White House among Latino voters as Trump is building his support.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com