Kamala Harris Leans on Stevie Wonder in Multiple Campaign Events as Black Voter Support Wanes

Vice President Kamala Harris spent her 60th birthday on the campaign trail Sunday in Georgia with pop icon Stevie Wonder emerging at one Atlanta stop to serenade her to mark the day.

Wonder appeared at a service held at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro.

He led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to the sexagenarian who appeared to choke up towards the end of the performance, AP notes.

Harris later said she “had to check off a whole big one” on her bucket list because of the birthday song from Wonder, which prompted the singer to spring up and lead the congregation in a quick verse of ”Higher Ground.”

With just 15 days left until Election Day, Harris is running out of time to get across her message to a wider public still confused over exactly what she represents as a break from the very Biden administration she has been part of.

Her birthday came after a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found some 78 percent of black voters expressed support for Harris, a 12 percent decrease from the 90 percent President Joe Biden received during the 2020 presidential election.

During a recent event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama warned that not enough black voters were supporting Harris in the race to the presidential election finish line.