Reports: Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed with Bone Marrow Cancer

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer, multiple reports detailed Monday.

The incarcerated producer is currently serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court in February this year, as Breitbart News reported.

Weinstein, 72, has chronic myeloid leukemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison, according to NBC News and ABC News, citing sources as reported by AFP.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare type of cancer that forms in the bone marrow before spilling into the blood. It is a slow-growing type of leukemia that can turn acute if not treated quickly with targeted therapy, according to the American Cancer Society.

Because CML is not as common as other blood diseases, scientists have taken years to develop, test and streamline treatments for the cancer, the society says.

His reported diagnosis comes after a string of health issues for the once-powerful entertainment mogul, who appeared pale and visibly frail during a brief court appearance in September.

He also underwent emergency heart surgery last month, after which his representative said he was “out of danger at the moment.”

Juda Engelmayer, the stricken septuagenarian’s spokesperson, said it was “troubling” his health issues “have become a subject of public discourse.”

“Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment,” Engelmayer told AFP.

Engelmayer further declined to comment on whether his upcoming trial might be impacted by his cancer diagnosis.