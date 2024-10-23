Hillary Clinton Teams With Director J.J. Abrams to Reboot Kamala in Final Stretch of Campaign

The Kamala Harris campaign is getting a little Hollywood treatment with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton starring in a video produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, in which the former secretary of state attempts to sale Harris to voters who may still be on the fence.

“Kamala is the right person for this time in our country She has the character, experience and vision, to be our next president. But the excitement and energy that she has already generated, I think, points to a generational change that she is going to exemplify. She is going to spearhead into the future,” Clinton says in the video.

Meanwhile polls continue to show that Harris is losing support among young people and minorities, which seems to contradict Clinton’s claim of “excitement” and “generational change.”

Clinton went on to tout her own accomplishments in “breaking the glass ceiling.”

“You know, a lot of us have put some big cracks in that glass ceiling,” Clinton exclaimed. “There was a purpose behind it and that purpose was the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to go as far as your hard work and talent will take you, to stand up for what’s right and good in America, and against the kind of violence and chaos and corruption that too many on the other side try to impose on us.”

The two-time losing Democrat candidate for president concluded, “So, I could not be happier or more committed to making sure she wins.”

Abrams has been part of a long series of far left political campaigns, including multiple anti-gun initiatives, pro-abortion campaigns, and LGBTQ efforts.

