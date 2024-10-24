Watch: Country Star Jason Aldean Praises Trump as ‘The Warrior We Need Running This Country’

Country Star Jason Aldean told attendees of a rally on Wednesday that Donald Trump is “the warrior that we need running this country.”

The Try That in a Small Town singer hit the stage at an October 23 rally organized by Turning Point Action where he urged the crowd to get out and vote for Donald Trump.

Aldean praised Trump for having the spine to face down mountains of lies thrown at him by the Democrats and their lapdogs in the media.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the media can twist the truth,” Aldean said. He then spoke about the attacks he suffered when he released his hit small town anthem last year, saying, “The song simply called out people for trashing our cities, harming people, disrespecting law enforcement and costing our taxpayers millions of dollars for their unruly behavior.”

“But no one is on the receiving end of lies and fake news more than President Trump. That’s a fact,” Aldean continued. “He endures more than the average person can fathom, and the fact that he doesn’t need to be here but chooses to be here says everything I need to know.”

The singer also relayed several anecdotes about experiences had had with Trump, the first of which occurred on the golf course.

Aldean noted that while golfing with the former president in Florida, they came to where several grounds workers were performing their duties. “They kinda got out of the way so we could finish the hole,” Aldean recalled.

“After we’re done, he walks up — there’s, like, four of these guys — he walks up and says, ‘Hey man, nice to meet you, how long have you been here? How long have you worked here?’ I think the guy told him five or six years. He just shoved him off about $500. Thanked him for his loyalty to him,” Aldean explained.

The singer noted that Trump performed the same greetings with all of the workers near the hole and gave each one of them a hefty tip. And he did all this without any cameras or media present.

“Never turned around. No cameras rolling, anything. And it told me a lot about the guy the very first time I ever met him,” Aldean said warmly.

Aldean also noted that Trump put together a GoFundMe to raise$6.5 million for victims of Hurricane Helene, and that the former president kicked in an additional $500,000 of his own to bring total to seven million.

“That’s why I’m friends with President Trump. That’s why I’m gonna cast — already cast my vote Monday, for President Trump, as a matter of fact,” the singer told the Turning Points crowd.

In September, Aldean told Tucker Carlson that Trump will take this country in the right direction for his family and children.

In July he dedicated a rendition of his Try That in a Small Town hit at his Nashville concert to Trump after an attempt on the former president’s life.

