Video: Jason Aldean Dedicates ‘Try That in a Small Town’ to Trump Following Assassination Attempt

Country music star Jason Aldean payed tribute to former President Donald Trump at a concert on Saturday — just hours after a gunman tried to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Jason Aldean dedicated his performance of “Try That in a Small Town” to Trump that evening at a Nashville concert, saying he was aware of what happened at the rally.

“President Trump’s a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good,” Aldean told the audience.

“Just goes to show you there’s a lot of bullshit in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the prez,” he added.

Watch below:

The mainstream news media have relentlessly attacked “Try That is a Small Town” since it was released last year, claiming that the song is racist, even though the lyrics make no reference to race or skin color.

Watch Breitbart News’ American Songwriter Special interview with “Try That in a Small Town” songwriter Neil Thrasher, who said, “We wrote the truth and these days, the left hates the truth.”

