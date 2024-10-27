J.K. Rowling Highlights Hundreds of Medals Across Dozens of Sports ‘Stolen by Men’

Famed Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling was shocked by a recent report that shows that hundreds of female athletes have lost medals and championships to men identifying as women over the last few years and she vented her outrage on her X account.

On Thursday the British children’s book author commented on a story by the Daily Mail which revealed a recent report by the U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls said that hundreds of women’s medals have gone to men.

“Over 890 medals, across 29 sports, stolen from women by men,” the shocked British writer exclaimed in her post.

In a follow-up post to a fan who said he felt bad for all the women who have lost out on athletic opportunities, Rowling added, “We’re not supposed to feel empathy for those women and girls. The only people we should coddle are the mediocre men who decided they’d enjoy medals without the hassle of competing in the correct category.”

The report by Reem Alsalen, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, suggests men should not be allowed in women’s sports.

He asserted that it was a matter of fairness and safety that women’s sports should be relegated only to women and that trans women should be excluded from women’s sports.

Many agreed with Rowling.

X owner and Space X boss Elon Musk, for one, jumped onto Rowling’s post and insisted the issue has gone far beyond that of mere medal counts.

“It’s not just about medals anymore-it’s about safety, careers, financial incentives , opportunities, dreams, and the future for young girls in sports. It’s devastating to watch. Magazine covers, women of the year awards… they’re taking up every single space that was meant to inspire and encourage girls to make the best of themselves,” Musk wrote.

Musk also insisted women are “losing everything” with society’s bow to the woke, radical, trans agenda.

“Women are losing everything, even the right to be called women. And now, in a ridiculous twist, we’re being blamed for being too successful—too educated, too wealthy—because apparently, it makes men more violent. What’s next? Will they have to start apologizing for striving for more? What an absurd world,” he wrote in another post.

Actor James Woods also took aim at the U.N. report and called the bow to transgenderism in sports a “violation” of Title IX.

“An appalling and culpable violation of Title IX by the dirty Democrats who are supporting mentally ill men before the rights of girls and women in sports,” he wrote.

