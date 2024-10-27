“Fighter,” the hit tribute song by Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn, prompted those at former President Donald Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally Sunday to wave their cell phones as it played throughout the arena, creating a visual one might see at a concert.

As the moving music video for “Fighter” — which reached the top spot on the Billboard Digital Sales Chart this month — played on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron, rallygoers began to take out their phones, turn on their flashlights, and wave them in the air.

WATCH: Jon Kahn’s “Fighter” Played at Trump’s Historic New York Madison Square Garden Rally

The atmosphere stunningly transformed from a political rally to an atmosphere like a concert or music festival, with lights gently waving throughout the entire arena.

The moment comes days after Kahn performed the smash-hit tribute live at Trump’s rally in Tempe, Arizona. Kahn dedicated his performance on Thursday to “the people who fight alongside [Trump] every day, and that’s all of you.”

WATCH: Breitbart’s Jon Kahn Performs His Hit “Fighter” Live at Trump Rally in Tempe, Arizona

Trump also played “Fighter” at his historic rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, where he spoke from the very spot where he was nearly assassinated in July.

Kahn released “Fighter” in September, and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. “Fighter” hit the top spot of the Billboard Digital Sales Chart in early October, and Kahn earned the title of Billboard’s #1 emerging artist. It also reached the number-one spot on iTunes across all charts within 24 hours of its release.

And the song’s moving music video caught the attention of Trump supporters everywhere.

Watch the video here:

Although the hit’s release came after multiple assassination attempts on Trump, Kahn noted that he was inspired to write the song even before the first attempt in July. He drew inspiration after the highly criticized business records case against Trump led to a “bogus” conviction. More specifically, Trump’s walk in the courthouse after the guilty verdict stood out to Kahn.

“I was sitting on the couch, and he’s got that walk that just says, ‘Everything’s gonna be okay. You can throw whatever you want at me, but I’m not going anywhere,’” Kahn recalled to Fox News host Trace Gallagher this month.

“And I just shook my head and thought, ‘How does this man get out of bed every day?’ And I walked over to my out-of-tune piano, I played a few chords, came up with a melody and title. I brought it to Nashville and co-wrote it with an amazing songwriter named Chris Wallen,” he added.

The business records case was one of four indictments brought against Trump in a five-month span in 2023, years after he left office and just months after he announced he was running for president for a third time.

“FIGHTER” LYRICS:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose So take your shot

Is that all you got? I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

