DNC Lobs Last Minute Pitch to Black Voters Fleeing Kamala with Hollywood Elites Radio Spots

A new Democratic National Committee (DNC) ad campaign targeting black voters to get behind Vice President Kamala Harris has been launched with a slew of Hollywood elites, including Kerry Washington, LeToya Luckett-Coles, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, chosen to provide pre-recorded radio spots.

Deadline reports the targeted exhortations, part of a seven-figure campaign, will air “on 48 black radio stations across the country” and the I Will Vote ads also will be featured in 55 black publications.

In her spot, Scandal star Washington reportedly says:

I am here to remind you that your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power. If we want to see the progress that our communities are looking for, it is time to get involved and let your voices be heard. That means, if you want an economy that works for all of us, if you want to lower the cost of living, if you want a president that puts us and our communities first, then you got to get out and vote.

The DNC also has also reportedly partnered with BET We Vote for an HBCU Homecoming Tour, with engagement at Spelman College and Morehouse College for Spelhouse Homecoming this weekend, according to Deadline.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement seen by the outlet, “This investment showcases Democrats’ unwavering commitment to reaching Black voters where they are and through the platforms they trust – including familiar Black voices that will reach them on the airwaves – to ensure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot in the most important election of our lifetimes.”

As Breitbart News reported, black supporters of former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia earlier this month shared their reasons for opposing Harris with MSNBC in a special election episode of Alex Wagner Tonight.

Wagner spoke with members of the Black Republican Club of Philadelphia in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

Members offered a myriad of reasons for supporting Trump over Harris that ultimately boiled down to her record and qualifications.

“She’s a woman of color. I’m not putting her down because of that, and I’m not putting her down because she’s a woman,” Crystal Canty told Wagner. “I’m not a feminist so I’m sorry, but at the end of the day I don’t think she has the personality, I don’t think that she has what it takes to go up against Putin and go up against these other presidents that are built for this.”

Participants pushed back when Wagner asked if Black voters were uncomfortable with Harris’s gender.

“Most men, they love their mothers, they love their wives,” a female voter, Justice Felix, told Wagner, adding “She just don’t have the qualifications and the education to really run America, because she just don’t have the experience.