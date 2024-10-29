Joe Rogan Reveals What Killed His Kamala Interview, Including Demands for One-Hour Time Limit

Joe Rogan has revealed why Kamala Harris won’t be sitting down for his podcast, saying her campaign demanded a shorter, one-hour interview — rather than the usual three-hour conversation — while also requesting Rogan travel to her rather than coming to Austin.

In an X post on Monday, Rogan laid out the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

“They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” he wrote. “My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

The revelation comes as Kamala Harris faces mounting criticism that she is unable to handle high-pressure interviews. In recent days, she has had difficulty getting through media events with friendly journalists, including last week’s disastrous CNN town hall hosted by Anderson Cooper during which she repeatedly evaded difficult questions.

Joe Rogan recently interviewed former President Donald Trump for three hours during which Trump appeared relaxed and confident as he spoke about a wide-range of subjects, including foreign and domestic policy.

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump-Rogan interview garnered 34 million views on YouTube in just two days.

