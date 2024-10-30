Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocked for Harris Endorsement: ‘Go Screw Another Nanny Like Kamala’s Husband Did’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being mocked for his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris endorsement. “Go screw another nanny like Kamala’s husband did,” one social media user replied.

In a Wednesday X post, Schwarzenegger began his lengthy announcement of his Harris endorsement by claiming that people want to hear from him because he’s “a celebrity,” as well as “a former Republican Governor.”

Schwarzenegger went on to say that while he doesn’t “like either party right now,” and “hate[s] politics more than ever,” he is nonetheless endorsing Harris for president.

“I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” the actor said, citing former President Donald Trump questioning the 2020 election as a reason for doing so.

Ironically, Schwarzenegger claimed that he is fighting to strip “the power from the politicians who rig the system against the people,” before announcing his support for Harris, who was installed as the Democrat nominee by the Party’s establishment, which ousted President Joe Biden from his reelection campaign, despite the fact that Democrat primary voters selected him as the nominee.

The actor went on to say that he is publicly sharing his support for Harris — who has been in office for the last three and a half years — “because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious.”

“The problems just keep rolling, and we all keep getting angrier,” Schwarzenegger said amid soaring inflation under the Biden-Harris administration. “It is a just game to [politicians]. But it is life for my fellow Americans. We should be pissed!”

“It will just be four more years of bullshit with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful,” the Terminator star ironically proclaimed.

Schwarzenegger also referred to Trump as “a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him,” despite the fact that in July, a bandage-clad Trump stated at the Republican National Convention (RNC) — just days after surviving an assassination attempt in which he was struck with a bullet — that he was extending “a hand of loyalty and of friendship” to “every citizen.”

“To every citizen, whether you’re young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican or Independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and of friendship. Together we will lead America to new heights of greatness like the word has never seen before,” Trump said at the RNC.

Watch Below:

Schwarzenegger went on to bizarrely state that Trump “will divide” the nation.

In his tirade, the actor also stated that Trump sent “his followers to storm the Capitol,” which is patently false, given that the 45th president specifically told his supporters to march peacefully on January 6, 2021.

“That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you,” Schwarzenegger said. “I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.”

Social media users took to the comment section of Schwarzenegger’s post to blast the the actor for the sentiments shared in his lengthy diatribe.

“You are a washed up moral coward. You impregnated your nanny, covered this up for decades, and then finally acknowledged your son when it could no longer be denied,” author, filmmaker, and journalist Mike Cernovich reacted.

“During Covid you supported the most draconian lockdowns. You wanted every American forcibly injected with an experimental therapeutic, which was dishonestly called a vaccine. ‘Screw your freedom,’ was what you said to people who refused to live in a state of panic and hysteria,” Cernovich continued.

“Go screw another nanny, like Kamala’s husband did,” Cernovich added, before asking, “How many abortions have you paid for?”

The author went on to say, “You were in movies and built a great body when you were in your 20’s and 30’s. When other people gave you the lines, you sounded smart.”

“You have no insight, you’re not an intellectual or philosopher, and morally speaking, you’re a total goober,” he added. “Go back to doing what you do best – mindlessly fornicating like an animal in heat. The rest of us will do the thinking and leading for this great country.”

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, echoed Cernovich’s sentiments, writing, “Nobody cares about the opinion of a RINO nanny impregnator.”

“How much were you paid for this?” the popular X account Libs of TikTok inquired.

“How much did it cost to sell your soul?” another X user asked.

“This is the dumbest fcking post on X today and its not even close,” another stated.

“What a stupid move, Arnold… you support Marxism by supporting and endorsing Kamala,” another commented. “Now you lost me as a fan. I will no longer support you.”

“No surprise there commie,” another wrote, before pointing out that Schwarzenegger said in 2021, “Screw your freedom.”

“I am now dumber from having read your post in it’s entirety. Thanks for nothing Arnold,” another said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.