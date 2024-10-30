Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Graces Cover of Swiss Mag in Off-the-Runway Dolce & Gabbana

Ahead of next week’s presidential election, First Lady Melania Trump is gracing the cover of Schweizer Illustrierte, a Swiss-based magazine, wearing an off-the-runway look from one of her favorite fashion duos.

Melania Trump appears on the cover of Schweizer Illustrierte in a double-breasted satin-trimmed wool-blend gabardine coat from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The coat retails for $6,595.

“This wool-blend gabardine coat is designed with satin peak lapels complemented by lustrous flap pockets and covered buttons through the double-breasted front,” a description by Dolce & Gabbana reads. “It has structured shoulders balanced by a nipped-in waist.”

Along with the cover, Mrs. Trump posed for photos — shot by Regine Mahaux and styled by Hervé Pierre — in her signature style which includes leather pencil skirts, sharp-shouldered blazers, Christian Louboutin heels, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and Dior tailoring.

Last week, Mrs. Trump stepped out on the national stage to join her husband, former President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden for a massive campaign rally.

Mrs. Trump, Breitbart News is told, wore a zebra print Michael Kors Collection coat and black Manolo Blahnik stilettos. The coat is from years past when Mrs. Trump resided in the White House.

