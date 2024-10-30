James Woods Rips Biden Calling Trump Voters ‘Garbage’: ‘Send This Worthless Fool Back to His Basement’

Actor James Woods sounded off on Tuesday after President Joe Biden referred to Trump voters as “garbage” just as before Vice President Kamala Harris could deliver her closing argument.

Sharing a clip of the president’s comments on social media, Woods said, “So, here is the president calling any American voting for the Republican candidate ‘floating pieces of garbage.’ Let’s send this worthless fool back to his basement, send his cackling border czar back to San Francisco, and reclaim America from these vermin.”

President Joe Biden overshadowed Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing argument just one week before the election by trashing American voters and calling Trump supporters “garbage.” She delivered her closing argument in front of the White House on Tuesday night, but soon-to-be former President Joe Biden said the following in an interview just before her speech: “Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community … just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage? … The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

The president was referring to statements made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in which he referred to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, home to American citizens, as a “floating island of garbage.”

After serious political blowback from both Democrats and Republicans, Biden sent out a social media post attempting to spin comments as just being about the comedian Trump’s campaign had on stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” the president said.

The president and the White House spin of his comments on Tuesday have not resonated, with even Democrats and CNN saying his statement was directed at Trump voters. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that he disagrees with the president’s statement and that he does not hold his view.