Harris Hate Brigade: Smokey Robinson Disses Trump-Voting Women & Minorities in Kamala Endorsement

R&B legend Smokey Robinson dissed women and minorities who are voting for former President Donald Trump in a video in which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. “Wake up,” the singer proclaimed.

“I really don’t understand how any person of color or any woman could find it in their hearts to vote for Donald Trump,” Robinson declared in a video posted to his social media on Thursday.

“I’ve never felt the need to campaign publicly until now,” the “The Tears Of A Clown” singer said. “This is the most important election of my lifetime, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a choice between good and evil.”

“I hope that you all wake up,” Robinson added. “You need to make sure that a man like that does not run our country.”

The “Agony And The Ecstasy” singer concluded, stating, “I think we’re voting for good or evil, so you make the choice. I hope you get out and vote, and I hope you vote for Kamala.”

Watch Below:

Social media users took to the comment section to inform Robinson that they would not be following his advice.

“Nah. I’m voting for Donald Trump,” one X user wrote. “I don’t listen to millionaires & coastal elites for advice on voting.”

“Sorry buddy but you are on the wrong side of history,” another commented.

“Smokey, I love you. PLEASE stay the hell out of politics. I love your music. Couldn’t care less about your politics,” a third remarked.

“People don’t vote based on what singers tell them,” another X user echoed.

“Love your music, but Harris is a no for me,” another chimed in.

“You did not give one coherent argument for why they should vote for her,” another pointed out. “Just because you said he is bad does not mean it is true.”

As Breitbart News reported, billionaire investor Mark Cuban also insulted women associated with Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden called Trump supporters — which equates to millions of Americans — “garbage.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.