Lady Gaga, Oprah to Appear at Election Eve Rally for Harris in Pennsylvania, ‘Traffic Nightmares’ Expected

Pop star Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, and many others will reportedly campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening. The event is expected to cause “traffic nightmares” that will close roads at 5:00 a.m. and remain that way “through Election Day.”

Lady Gaga and Winfrey are expected to be joined by singer Ricky Martin, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, and rapper Fat Joe at Harris’s election eve rally in Pennsylvania, according to a report by Fox 29.

Singer Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Jazzy Jeff, instrumentalist Adam Blackstone, and Freeway and Just Blaze will also reportedly take the stage at the campaign event in support of the Democrat presidential ticket.

The Harris rally will also apparently feature a musical performance, which will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night, just hours before votes will be cast in the crucial swing state on Election Day.

“The rally and concert is expected to bring traffic nightmares to the city with nearly every road leading to Eakins Oval closing at 5 a.m. Monday, and remaining that way through Election Day,” Fox 29 reported.

While reports indicate an upcoming concert, time will tell if that comes to fruition, as critics notably slammed the establishment media a few weeks ago for inaccurately promoting Beyoncé’s appearance at a Harris rally as a performance in which the pop star would apparently sing for attendees.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.