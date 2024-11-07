Cardi B Threatens Trump Voters: ‘Leave Me the F*ck Alone; Before I Start Lighting Y’all Ass Up’

Rapper and former poll dancer Cardi B lashed out Thursday at those criticizing her for her claims that Trump voters deserve hurricanes in the wake of Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the presidency.

In a video she recorded Thursday as she walked out of a store, the “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper and Kamala Harris supporter railed at those on social media who are rubbing her face in Harris’ resounding loss to Trump on Tuesday.

“Aight, so, listen, I’m a let you all know this right now, OK?” she said at the outset of the short video. “So, you know Trumpets, like, ya’all won, I know ya happy, whatever the fuck, ain’t nobody acting like bitter losers.”

Then the Grammy winner had a warning: “However, ya’all need to leave me the fuck alone. Because I got one more fucking cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up. Aight?”

“And that’s word to the mother fucking United States of America! Yeah, yeah!” she concluded.

However, this is the same Cardi B who just the day before said that Trump voters deserve to be killed by hurricanes for voting for Trump.

The rapper had insinuated herself quite loudly into Kamala Harris’s dismally failed campaign. But she also took a lot of heat for her abortive attempt to speak in support of Kamala from the stage at a rally in the last few days before the November 5 election.

This is not the first election Cardi B has been vocal about. She endorsed Biden in an interview for Elle magazine in which she got the candidate to promise free health insurance and college tuition. But last year, she clearly had experienced a complete reversal when it came to the 46th president when she agreed with other left-wing members of the entertainment sector that he should step aside.

