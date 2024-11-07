Jay Leno: The Election was Fair, Honest, and a ‘Great Day for Democracy’

On the day after Election Day, comedian and former late-night TV host Jay Leno insisted that the election of Donald Trump on Tuesday was a “great day for democracy.”

Appearing Wednesday on the CBS daytime show, The Talk, the 74-year-old star and famed car collector was pleased that the election was “fair and honest.”

“The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest,” the former Tonight Show host said.

While insisting he was not really a Trump fan, he added, “but that’s OK, it’s the president of the United States – let’s all get together, thank you very much.”

He went on to say that he is glad that the election wasn’t very close and that the election was “done professionally,” to avoid all the post-election questions that occurred in 2020.

“Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy,” he said of Tuesday’s results.

Leno added that today’s late-night hosts “pick a side” and are not equal opportunity jokesters.

“Well, you know, it was different – in my day, you kind of made fun of both sides. You’d get angry letters from both sides. Now you kind of have to take a side and, yeah, it’s little bit different,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, Leno got those angry “letters” as left-wingers angry over Trump’s election to a second term attacked him on social media in the wake of his appearance on The Talk, the Daily Mail reported.

In fact, Leno certainly was not a Trump fan. Ahead of the election, the comedian insisted in January that America can “do better” than Trump.

Leno also helped Biden’s campaign. As Breitbart News reported in 2020, Leno helped host a celebrity fundraiser for then-candidate Joe Biden, along with Rob Reiner and Barbra Streisand.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston