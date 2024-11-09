Justine Bateman: ‘Woke Party’ that Ran Country for Past 4 Years Belongs in ‘the American Political Graveyard’

Actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman has blasted Democrats for becoming the “Woke Party,” calling its record in the past four years a failed experiment that is officially “over” following Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

In an X/Twitter post on Friday, Bateman made it abundantly clear how she feels about the Democrat party’s evolution, saying woke policies have harmed the country.

“The Woke Party can take its place in the American political graveyard with the Whigs and the Federalists. It’s over,” she wrote.

Bateman’s salvo is the latest in what has been a series of social media posts aimed at critiquing and ridiculing leftist meltdowns following Trump’s resounding victory in the presidential race.

As Breitbart News reported, the actress trolled supporters of Kamala Harris who have posted meltdown videos to TikTok and other social media apps, penning mock scene analyses of their cinematic technique. “Shoot in a location that is not the interior of a car,” Bateman deadpanned on X.

Her posts have spurred speculation that the actress could be a secret supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, or at least maybe Trump-curious. Some commenters have joked that her on-screen Family Ties brother Alex P. Keaton — a diehard conservative — appears to have finally changed Mallory.

Fueling the speculation is a photo Bateman posted of herself shortly after Trump’s victory, posing in front of the Capitol with the text #USA and “Love you, #America!”

Bateman has also publicly bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), recently calling him the worst governor in the state’s history. She has also called out woke campus culture, including universities that have given students the day off following Trump’s victory.

