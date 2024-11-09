Transgender Actor Laverne Cox Plans to Hoard Estrogen After Trump Victory

Transgender Netflix star Laverne Cox has joined the growing number of celebrities to publicly freak out following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday, announcing plans to hoard the hormone estrogen.

In an interview with Variety, Laverne Cox — a male who identifies as female — stoked unfounded fear for transgender adults under a second Trump administration .

“I have to take estrogen just for health. I don’t know if that’s going to be possible anymore,” Cox told the outlet.

“There’s a website I’ve gone to already. I haven’t bought any yet because I’m talking to my doctor to make sure it’s all reputable and good product. But, yeah, I’m gonna hoard a bunch of estrogen. It’s a little trickier for trans men because testosterone is a controlled substance. But there are resources online.”

Trump has never said his administration will snatch away hormones from transgender adults.

Rather, he has campaigned to prevent dysphoric males from competing in women’s sports and to put an end to irreversible sex-change procedures performed on minors — an extremely controversial left-wing fad that even the New York Times has called into question.

During the campaign, Trump also slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over her record supporting taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for illegal aliens in detention.

Cox, who starred in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. is the latest celebrity to melt down following Trump’s decisive victory over Harris.

Other stars to publicly freak out include Jimmy Kimmel, Madonna, Cardi B, Rosie O’Donnell, Billie Eilish, and Barbra Streisand.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.