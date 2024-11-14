Nolte: ABC News in ‘Panic Mode’ to Bring Pro-Trump Voices to ‘The View’

ABC News is in “panic mode” to hire some Donald Trump supporters for The View and other ABC News programming.

This will never happen, at least not on The View, but the New York Post has been told that “ABC News brass are in ‘panic mode’ as they hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on The View, as well as those on other shows.”

After “last week’s rout by the former president,” the report continues, ABC News executives had “intense sit-downs with executive producers of the network’s various shows and other senior editorial leaders.”

“First on the agenda, according to one insider, is finding a pro-Trump panelist for” The View, which is currently staffed with leftists like “Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines” and “Trump-bashers Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.”

“Everyone on The View endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America,” a source told the Post.

How exactly would this work? It’s not just that the View hens all backed Kamala, it’s that they see Trump and anyone who supports him as Nazis, as the personification of evil, as something barely human.

The View’s intolerant harpies were unable to share the stage with a RINO like Meghan McCain, even though she was outnumbered five and six to one.

Knowing that, do you think the hateful and ever-expanding Whoopi Goldberg will tolerate a full-blown Trump supporter? You think Joyless Behar will treat someone whom she sees as a Nazi with any kind of respect?

ABC, which is owned by the Disney Grooming Syndicate, also has another problem… The View long ago alienated and lost viewers to the right of Che Guevara. The audience is now made up only of far-leftists who do not want to hear an opinion that does not comfort and affirm. So the moment you bring on an articulate and prepared Trump supporter, you alienate your audience, you alienate your hosts, and the whole thing falls apart.

The bottom line is this… It’s just too late for ABC News or The View to represent a majority of the country anymore. Just like the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, etc., once you have bent the knee to the Woke Gestapo and purged your staff in pursuit of ideological purity, there is no going back. The left-wing staff and audience now wag your dog.

If you defy them, it’s all over.

