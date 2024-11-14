Bakery Owner Denies Refusing Whoopi Goldberg’s Dessert Order Over Her Politics

The owner of Holtermann’s Bakery in New York City is denying that comedian and The View host Whoopi Goldberg’s order was refused because they don’t like Goldberg’s left-wing politics.

On Wednesday, Goldberg claimed that a bakery — which she did not name — had denied her dessert order because they disagreed with her political proclamations, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“My birthday dessert today was one of my mom’s favorites from when she was a kid, she talked about these all the time, they’re called Charlotte Russe. It’s a sponge cake with whipped cream and a cherry on top. I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings. The place that made these refused to make them for me,” the TV host exclaimed on Wednesday’s broadcast.

After she made that claim, cast member Sarah Haines spit out her mouthful of the dessert. But Goldberg explained.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them,” she exclaimed. “It’s not… because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics. But, that’s okay, because you know what, listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today.”

Despite that Goldberg didn’t name the bakery, the magazine tracked down the establishment and asked bakery owner Jill Holtermann about the accusation.

Holtermann confirmed that Goldberg had made an order two weeks ago, but denied that anyone at the establishment punished Goldberg for her political views.

“They’d asked us and we were having trouble with our boilers,” Holtermann told EW. The bakery owner added that it was known that Goldberg made her order for a November 6 and a November 13 broadcast of The View. But the orders were refused because of the technical issues and because Holtermann “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through.”

However, she also said that her establishment was able to make 50 Charlotte Russe desserts that appeared on Wednesday morning’s episode. Holtermann also said that no one in her shop had any idea about the political leanings of those who picked up the orders.

Holtermann also pointed out that her building was built more than 100 years ago and sometimes there are mechanical problems and she was fearful that she could not take a long-term order based on the issues.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,” Holtermann told EW. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

She firmly insisted that “it was not because of political” ideals.

