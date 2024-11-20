Rob Reiner Returns to X/Twitter After Kamala’s Defeat, Says Left Must Create ‘Information Distribution System’ to Combat ‘Disinformation’

He’s back.

Rob Reiner has posted his first message to X / Twitter following Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump two weeks ago. In his brief message, he urged the left to build a “competitive information distribution system” to combat “disinformation” — a baffling suggestion since the left already controls the vast majority of the corporate news media and nearly all online search engines.

On Wednesday, Reiner also pushed the “50 state strategy” that would have Democrat elites attempt to make all 50 states blue in the next presidential election.

Rob Reiner last posted to X on November 5, when he declared, “Kamala Harris will be the 47th president of the United States.” His wishful thinking failed to translate to reality, with Trump taking both the electoral and popular votes in a resounding victory.

For years, Reiner has served as one of Hollywood’s biggest Democrat supporters both in terms of fundraising and ginning up social media activism.

During the campaign, Reiner aggressively backed Joe Biden, even in the immediate aftermath of the June debate when the president’s cognitive decline became too obvious for the media and Democrats to continue denying. But the actor-filmmaker eventually urged Biden to drop out, and then threw his support behind Kamala Harris.

He even produced a documentary movie smearing Christian supporters of Trump as “Christian nationalists.” The movie tanked at the box office despite aggressive promotion by Reiner himself.

For the moment, Reiner appears to be staying on X while many of his fellow Hollywood Democrats have fled the platform.

