Rob Reiner Declared Kamala Harris ‘The 47th President of the United States’ Just Hours Before She Lost in a Landslide

Hollywood filmmaker/actor Rob Reiner beheld a vision for America on Tuesday as the last votes were cast in the 2024 presidential election and counting was ready to begin.

His message was simple, direct and to the point: “Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States.”

He was also wrong. Very, very wrong.

History now records former President Donald John Trump is the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump Thanks America After Being Projected to Become 47th President of the United States

As such he will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892, as Breitbart News reported.

Kamala Harris finished a distant second and is now a footnote in the litany of those who have tried for the highest office in the land and failed spectacularly.