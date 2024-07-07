Rob Reiner Turns on Biden: It’s Time for Him to Step Down — ‘Stop F**king Around’

One of Joe Biden’s most loyal Hollywood fundraisers and cheerleaders has just stuck a knife in the president’s faltering re-election campaign.

In a shocking announcement on Sunday, Rob Reiner declared “it’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Rob Reiner announced his dramatic change of heart in an X post, saying if Trump wins, “we lose our Democracy.” The actor-director didn’t clarify if he wants Biden to give merely give up his re-election bid or to resign the White House — or both.

The stunning change of heart comes after Reiner has spent the last several years as one of Biden’s biggest entertainment industry supporters, even going as far as to once declare Biden to be the best president since Lyndon B. Johnson.

Reiner has served as a key fundraising bundler for Biden, funneling donations from celebrities and corporate Hollywood executives into Biden’s coffers. As recently as last week, in the aftermath of Biden’s humiliating debate performance, Reiner was still leading the parade by hosting Hollywood fundraisers.

But behind the scenes, Reiner was less than cheerful.

As Breitbart News reported, Reiner threw a temper tantrum at a watch party for the live CNN debate, reportedly screaming as Biden froze up a number of times and had difficulty completing sentences.

However, the filmmaker put out a message the day after the debate reaffirming his support for Biden. “Not a tough choice,” he wrote.

Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 28, 2024

Reiner is the latest Hollywood mega-donor to defect from Team Biden.

Among those withdrawing their support are Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, veteran studio boss Barry Diller, and Lost creator Damon Lindelof.

