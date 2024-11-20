Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Address Bakery Owner She Accused of Denying Her Service

Whoopi Goldberg refused to address a Staten Island bakery owner whom she accused of denying her service because of The View co-host’s left-wing political beliefs.

After accusing the owner of Holtermann’s Bakery — which she did not name — Wednesday of denying her dessert order because the establishment disagreed with her politics, Goldberg appeared to double down on her assertion on Friday.

“I never mentioned the name of the bakery or the location,” Goldberg said. “It does seem a little odd that when we called a few weeks before birthday, and we were told they couldn’t process the order for my birthday, because of an equipotent failure.”

Watch Below:

“But somehow they were able to accept an order of a different 48 of the same dessert when somebody else called without using my name,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, the owner of Holtermann’s Bakery denied that Goldberg’s order was refused due to political disagreements.

“They’d asked us and we were having trouble with our boilers,” bakery owner Jill Holtermann told Entertainment Weekly, adding that it was known that Goldberg made her order for a November 6 and a November 13 broadcast of The View.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” Holtermann told the magazine. “We have so many things going on with my boiler, because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

The orders, however, were refused as a result of technical issues, and because Holtermann “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through,” she said.

Holtermann also noted that her bakery was able to fulfill 50 Charlotte Russe desserts that appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The View. The bakery owner added that no one in her shop had any idea about the political leanings of those who picked up the orders.

Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her 69th birthday with Charlotte Russe desserts on Wednesday’ episode of The View, where she told audience members that her bakery order had almost been unsuccessful due to her left-wing political beliefs.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway,” Goldberg said, before suggesting that the Staten Island bakery may have initially refused her order because “they did not like my politics.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.