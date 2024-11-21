Photo: Jay Leno Badly Bruised, Wearing An Eyepatch After Nasty Fall Down a Hill

Comedian Jay Leno has been left badly bruised and wearing an eyepatch after reportedly suffering a nasty fall down a 60-foot hill.

Wearing a patch over his left eye, Leno told Inside Edition that the fall occurred just 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh over the weekend near where he was staying at the Hampton Inn.

He had been walking from his hotel to a nearby restaurant he took tumble down a 60-foot hill. Leno reportedly broke a wrist, lost a fingernail, and has been left “all black and blue” on the left side of his body. Take a look:

The comedian reportedly appeared for a show three hours later and did not even take a day of rest to nurse his wounds. He later appeared for another show in Beverly Hills this week.

“The fall comes two years after Leno suffered severe burns to his face and body. The star was treated in LA’s Grossman Burn Center in November 2022 for injuries to his face, chest and hands that were the result of a fire in his home garage,” noted CNN. “Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle when he was burned.”

“Just months after that incident, he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked both kneecaps in a motorbike collision,” it added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults 65 years or older have an increased risk of injury should they suffer a fall.

“Falls are common and costly, especially among Americans age 65 and older. But falls are preventable and do not have to be an inevitable part of aging,” notes the CDC.

“Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S.—making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.