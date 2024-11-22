Woke Fail: HBO Touts Continued Partnership with J.K. Rowling for Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO has warned radical transgender activists looking to cancel author J.K. Rowling that they stand by the famed scribe for its upcoming Harry Potter streaming series.

Rowling, who created the entire Harry Potter universe, was the toast of children’s books and entertainment until 2020 when she came out in opposition to men who identify as women entering women’s spaces.

Rowling was excoriated by many in the Potter world — including fan sites and actors in the movies based on Rowling’s characters. But she has not wavered from her position that men claiming to be transgender women are still just men, and not women.

While she has taken years of abuse from leftists on social media, Rowling has — and often with good nature and humor — refused to abandon her principles and her belief that men do not belong in women’s bathrooms, changing spaces, or sports.

Finally, with the tide of public opinion turning against transgenderism, HBO has found the spine to announce its support for Rowling as it begins planning a new series of shows for its streaming service based on her characters.

HBO chief Casey Bloys assured the media that Rowling has been “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director,” and her anti-trans positions “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff,” according to Variety.

HBO added that it has “been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years” and “her contribution has been invaluable” to their Harry Potter projects.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” HBO’s statement added. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Left-wingers, of course, are still furious over HBO’s. Author Inti Navia, for instance, called HBO’s work with Rowling to be “incredibly disappointing.”

Many other leftists piled on:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston