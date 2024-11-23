Reagan, the biopic chronicling the life of beloved Republican president Ronald Reagan, is now available on streaming, DVD, and Blu-Ray months after a successful run in cinemas.

Starring Dennis Quaid in the titular role, Reagan earned $30 million in the domestic box office on a $25 million budget and was generally well-regarded by audiences with a Popcorn Meter of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Then-candidate Donald Trump also endorsed the film during one of his campaign rallies earlier this year.

“A good, wholesome, entertaining movie that’s easy to follow,” said one reviewer. “I thoroughly enjoyed with the fam on a pallet. Seems simple to do. I wish they’d make more movies like this like they used to.”

The film was officially released on Blu-ray and DVD on November 19 after a little over a month of being available to rent or own on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

“From his small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood where he meets actress Jane Wyman and Warner Brothers’ studio president Jack Warner, Reagan’s incredible story culminates in obtaining the presidency with the support of his loving wife Nancy. Told through the voice of a former KGB agent, Reagan offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating,” reads the synopsis.

Speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere in August of this year, Dennis Quaid, who gives a heartfelt performance as the chipper Gipper, expounded on his love for Reagan — whom he called his favorite president.

“It’s really an honor to have played Ronald Reagan and this is my favorite movie now that I have ever made. It was The Right Stuff for 40 years and it was toppled by this,” he said. “If you were born before 1985, I think, you’re going to be able to see how great this country used to be. If you were born after 1985, you’ll be to see how great this country still can be.”

Quaid went on to note that Hollywood actors owe a debt of gratitude to Ronald Reagan for having been instrumental in giving them health insurance while head of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). “The best in the world, if you ask me,” Quaid remarked.

“He was a great man. He was a humble man. He was my favorite president. That’s for sure,” he said of Reagan.

After dedicating the movie to World War II veterans, including one who was in the audience, and “all of the greatest generation,” Quaid concluded his remarks with a message of hope for Americans, imploring them “to give our children a world even better, because that’s what you would want.”

Quaid later went on to endorse Donald Trump in his bid for the White House against Kamala Harris.

Reagan offers a love letter to the late president, taking the audience on an epic journey across several decades in history (a big credit goes to production designer Chris Rose for seamlessly achieving this). You see Quaid as Reagan from his days as an anti-Communist activist to his rise as a Hollywood star, his eventual ascension in politics as governor of California, and his road to the White House. The film offers something of a “greatest hits” gallery of many iconic Reagan moments, from his “evil empire” speech to his attempted assassination and his historic “tear down this wall” declaration in West Germany.

True to Dennis Quaid’s point about past American greatness, the movie also wisely steers clear of partisan cheap shots by portraying former Democrat House Speaker Tip O’Neill (deftly played by Dan Lauria) as a decent man who befriended Reagan despite their political differences, recalling a time when Americans of varying persuasions could agree to disagree.

