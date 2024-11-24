‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Paul Teal Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal, who passed away on November 15 at the age of 35, has been revealed.

Teal died in a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, seven months after being diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in April, the actor’s fiancée Emilia Torello told TMZ.

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met,” Torello told the outlet. “When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person.”

“I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic,” Torello added.

The actor’s fiancée went on to say that Teal was filming a new Starz series, The Hunting Wives, during his battle with cancer, adding that she felt him working with the cast and crew helped him keep his fight going.

As Breitbart News reported, Torello announced Teal’s death in an Instagram post last week, writing, “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.”

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” Torello continued.

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Torello added. “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

