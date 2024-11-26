Escorts Lining up to Testify on Behalf of ‘Diddy’ in Sex Trafficking Trial

A group of paid escorts is reportedly lining up to testify on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ behalf in his federal trial on sex trafficking charges set to begin next May.

Diddy is currently sitting in jail after being indicted in September in a case alleging he spent more than a decade abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, as well as racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

He has already been denied bail several times, but he has filed a third request. If granted, he would have to stay in New York City before his trial begins.

Some of his plans for a defense have come to light, though, and one plan is to summon an army of escorts to come to court to praise Diddy and testify on his behalf, according to All Hip Hop.

So far, sources say that the defense has already contacted six escorts to come to court to support Diddy. But the source added, “Six escorts are only the beginning.”

Prosecutors say Diddy used his associates and employees to help him target, set up, and abuse his victims. But it appears that his defense is going to make an attempt to knock down that line of attack against the music and fashion mogul.

Diddy could face life in prison if convicted on the many charges he is facing.

But the federal trial is far from the only court actions confronting him. Diddy is also being sued by an ever-growing number of both men and women who allege that he and his associates and friends sexually assaulted them, drugged them, and raped them. He has even been accused of raping a ten-year-old boy.

One grand Jury witness has even come forward to allege that they saw eight sex taps featuring Diddy and his victims along with celebrity guests. The tapes also allegedly include two minors.

