Disgraced rap and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was slapped with a slew of new civil lawsuits Monday alleging sexual assault and rape dating back 20 years.

Six complaints were filed in the Southern District of New York by four men and two women alleging abusive acts that the suit claims occurred between 1995 and 2021, NBC News reported.

One of those who signed onto the suit alleges that Combs raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2004 when she was a 19-year-old college student. The second female litigant alleges that Combs raped her in a bathroom during a video release party in New York City back in 1995.

One of the four male accusers claims he was 16 years old when Combs sexually assaulted him at one of his infamous Hamptons White Parties in 1998.

The Wrap reports:

According to the then-teenage victim, he was invited to the party at Combs’ mansion by a mutual friend, where he bumped into the rapper (an apparent picture of the pair from the event in question is included in the legal documents). “Combs took an interest in John Doe” and they engaged in pleasant conversation about the entertainment industry, per the lawsuit. “When John Doe admitted his voice was not great, Combs assured him that did not matter. Combs made clear that the only thing that mattered was having the right look for the industry, and with it, Combs could transform Doe — or anybody — into a star.” However, “Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants. John Doe, caught completely off guard, confusingly asked Combs to repeat himself. Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself,” the suit alleges. “Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed,” it continues. “Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time. During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them … Combs abruptly then let go of John Doe’s genitals and told him that his people would be in touch. Combs continued with his party as if nothing had happened, but for John Doe, everything had changed.”

Combs’ legal team has denied all the charges in this latest suit and insists that Buzbee is looking for a “quick payday.” His attorney Erica Wolff issued the following statement to TMZ:

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. Mr. Buzbee has not yet filed a single case in any jurisdiction. Mr. Combs looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

One of the male members of the suit claims that Combs sexually assaulted him during one of the rapper’s “white parties” held in the Hamptons in 2006. Another of the men, said he was one of Diddy’s employees, said that Combs sexually attacked him in a clothing store in Manhattan in 2008 and when he reported it, Combs fired him.

Still another of male accuser claims that he was drugged against his will at a Diddy party in 2021. He also says that after becoming disoriented, Combs and several others sexually assaulted him.

This latest legal salvo aimed at Combs is being ramrodded by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee who said he is representing the litigants based on New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which allows victims of assaults to press charges on cases that would have otherwise been disallowed under previous statute of limitations rules.

Buzbee seemed to say that he had more such cases coming, and said, “We’re going to just try to file cases that we feel are credible and legitimate.”

“There’s an overarching theme here, as you probably can see, which is basically Sean Combs feels like he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants to do it,” Buzbee added.

The rap star was arrested last month after a grand jury indicted him on a series of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He quickly pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was denied bail and remains in jail as his case winds through the courts.

His arrest has also sent a long list of Hollywood elites scrambling after they were seen in years past attending many of Diddy’s celebrity-filled parties.

Last week, Buzbee claimed that he has found that several Hollywood A-listers have been quietly paying off alleged victims so that they can stay out of the public stories of the allegations against Combs.

