‘We Know You Was There!’: Fan Taunts LeBron James About ‘Diddy Parties’ at Rams-Eagles Game

A fan taunted NBA star LeBron James during Sunday’s Rams-Eagles game about his attendance at parties hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Bron! Bron! We know you was at them Diddy parties, n***a, we know you was there. We know you was at them Diddy parties!” the NFL fan shouted at James while the Lakers star was watching the football game from a private suite.

During this incident, James did not appear to react to the fan and kept his eyes straight ahead during the game.

The NFL fan was likely referring to the former Cleveland Cavaliers star, who had previously said, “Hey, everybody know, [there] ain’t no party like a Diddy party”—referring to infamous events hosted by Combs.

Combs, meanwhile, is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has been since September 16 after being arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

After being denied bail three times, the 55-year-old awaits the judge’s ruling on another bail proposal. If approved, Combs will reportedly be required to reside in Manhattan while he awaits his upcoming trial.

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” singer faces a maximum life sentence if convicted.

As Breitbart News reported, a group of paid escorts is reportedly lining up to testify on Combs’ behalf in his upcoming federal sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are suggesting that six individuals rising to the music mogul’s defense are trivial compared to the large pool of possible witnesses they have.

“Six escorts are only the beginning,” one prosecutor said.

Notably, Combs is also facing at least 120 separate lawsuits brought by Buzbee Law Firm and AVA Law Group on behalf of alleged victims who accuse the music mogul, his associates, and other entities of a laundry list of crimes.

Lead counsel Tony Buzbee has also claimed that more names will be implicated in the lawsuits, some of which will “shock you.”

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already,” Buzbee said at an October press conference.

“I already know who some of these individuals are, but because of the nature of this case, we’re going to make damn sure that we’re right before we do that. But the names that we’re going to name — are names that will shock you,” the attorney added.

