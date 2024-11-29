‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure: Trump’s Election Is Evidence Faith Is Making a Comeback in America

Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure agreed that the election of Donald Trump is evidence that faith is making a comeback in America.

Bure gave a resounding “yes” when Fox News asked if she thought that the election results are proof that faith is coming back in the U.S.

“Yes, I mean, listen, everyone was blown away by this election,” she replied, “it was just a red sweep and more shocking than a lot of people realized.”

She noted that a major reason for Trump’s victory was economic, saying, “a lot of people had a hard time in the last four years trying to buy groceries, you know?”

Bure said that she has pulled back a bit from making too many political proclamations in public in the wake of her days co-hosting ABC talk show, The View, but that she and her family talk politics often.

She went on to admit that “there’s a lot of work to be done” as the next Trump era gears up, but she insisted that “God’s not going to be surprised either way, no matter who wins” with our elections, and added, “So, let God’s will be done…. but it’s our duty as Americans to go out and vote.”

She also took a moment to speak to the flaws in both Trump and Harris.

“There’s never going to be two perfect candidates,” she said of our major party offerings, “and everyone is flawed, not just our presidential candidates, but every single one of us. So, what I was encouraging people to do was look at the policies and look at the issues. Because if we are only looking at the people that we have to choose from, we can pick apart both of them when it comes to character. So, let’s see what the policy is for the long term for the next four years, or for the next several, several years, like many years to come.”

Bure then concluded saying that she looks at the issues based on her religious ideals.

“I look at the issues from a Biblical perspective, so, that’s when I said ‘vote Jesus,’ let me break it down for you and show you what the Bible says about specific issues,” she said.

Many on the left and even some on the right have criticized Christians for being so excited to vote for Trump because he is such a flawed person with a history that some find troubling — especially over some of his comments about women. But, as Bure hinted, many have replied to this criticism by insisting that Christians should vote for Trump on the issues, not the flawed character of the man.

