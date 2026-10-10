New Hampshire Democrat congressional candidate Stefany Shaheen, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), said this week that she wants to reverse Republican tax reductions, after previously supporting tax and fee increases as a Portsmouth city councilor and receiving financial and political support connected to her mother.

Shaheen said this week, “I believe it’s a matter of electing people who have the will to fight for the issues that matter most to the majority of people, and we’ve got to roll back these tax breaks. And again, let’s be clear: my opponent supports them.”

Rolling back the tax provisions would result in a 20 percent tax increase for New Hampshire families and bring back taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security.

“Silver Spoon Stefany Shaheen just told voters everything they need to know: In Congress, she’d ‘roll back’ tax cuts that have made life better and more affordable for New Hampshire families. It doesn’t get any more out of touch than that. Granite Staters deserve a fighter, not a nepo baby,” NRCC spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Breitbart News.

Shaheen’s record as a Portsmouth city councilor also includes votes and proposals that increased taxes and fees. During her time on the council, Shaheen brought forward a motion to increase the city’s hourly parking fees by 25 percent.

A year later, Shaheen voted in favor of Portsmouth’s first budget to exceed $100 million. The budget included a property tax increase and another increase in parking fees.

Shaheen, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), has also received financial and political support connected to her mother. A September Townhall headline described her candidacy this way: “Stefany Shaheen Has Been Handed Everything by Her Mom. Now She Wants a Promotion to Congress.”

In 2023, the City of Manchester partnered with the Manchester nonprofit Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing, where Stefany Shaheen served as chief strategy officer, to win $44 million in economic development funding from the Department of Commerce.

Then-Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Manchester and ARMI’s application “stood out” because of “the persistent advocacy” of Sen. Shaheen.

In 2020, during Sen. Shaheen’s tenure in the Senate, Stefany Shaheen’s company, Good Measures, received an $890,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan during the first round of loans. The loan was later forgiven.

Stefany Shaheen’s congressional campaign has also received more than $600,000 in donations from her mother’s donor network, while Sen. Shaheen has directly advocated on her daughter’s behalf.

Stefany Shaheen has declined to condemn political violence when repeatedly asked about it in October 2025. She instead told the questioner, “I hope you have a great night.” As she continued toward her vehicle, the questioner asked whether political rhetoric needed to be toned down and whether “murdering someone because of their politics” was wrong, but Shaheen did not respond. The exchange came less than a month after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University and after a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas.

Her mother has also said she saw no issue with violent political rhetoric. In 2015, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen defended Hillary Clinton after Clinton laughed in response to a man at a campaign event saying he wanted to strangle Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina whenever he saw her on television. Asked on MSNBC’s Morning Joe whether Clinton’s reaction was problematic, Shaheen responded, “I don’t see an issue with that either. She was — I mean, he’s speaking to the challenge of losing jobs, and that’s what people really care about.”

In 2019, Sen. Shaheen came under fire from a coalition of 44 national pro-life leaders over an amendment to a bipartisan spending bill that provided $665 million for family planning and reproductive health care and included funding for the U.N. Population Fund. In a letter to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the coalition said the amendment would weaken the Trump administration’s Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy, the modernized Mexico City Policy, and accused Shaheen of inserting “one-sided support to Obama-era discriminatory language” into the bill. The groups also argued the amendment violated the bipartisan budget agreement’s prohibition on new “poison pills,” saying it was “clearly designed to undermine the life-saving policies of the Trump administration.”

In 2014, Sen. Shaheen’s reelection campaign removed then-Breitbart News reporter Matt Boyle, now Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief, from an event at ReVision Energy in Exeter, New Hampshire, despite the event having been advertised by the campaign as a “press conference” and attended by other reporters. Boyle had signed in, displayed a congressional press credential issued by the U.S. Senate press gallery, and was initially directed inside by campaign staff before being told to leave. Other reporters, including NECN’s Katherine Underwood, remained inside. As Boyle left, the business owner told him he “could go be a reporter over there on public property” while pointing toward the street. The campaign did not respond at the time to Breitbart News emails and phone calls seeking an explanation.