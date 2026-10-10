Lawyers: Murderer Christa Pike Released from Hospital After Failed Execution

Lawyers for Tennessee murderer Christa Pike said she has been released from the hospital after her recent lethal injection in the death chamber failed to kill her.

She is once again behind bars at the Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville following her planned execution on September 30 that ended with her surviving and being taken to a hospital, CBS News reported Saturday.

In a statement, the 50-year-old killer’s attorneys, Stephen Ferrell, Luke Ihnen, Randy Spivey, and Kelly Gleason said “Christa Pike was discharged from a local hospital and is now at Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center where she has been housed for more than 30 years. She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances. She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery.”

Pike was in critical condition after surviving a double dose of pentobarbital as part of her sentencing in the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, according to Breitbart News.

She eventually regained consciousness, was speaking, and Ferrell said she was able to walk around her hospital room.

After she woke up, Spivey explained, “She is angry and confused about everything right now. She is very aware that the state tried to execute her.”

It remains unclear what will happen to Pike now that she has survived the lethal injections.

When speaking of the 1995 crime, former Knoxville Police Chief Phil Keith told Fox News it still haunted him and he would remember it until he died.

Keith said of the murderer, “She represents pure evil.”

The Fox article detailed the horrific crime perpetrated against Slemmer:

Led by 18-year-old Christa Pike, three classmates from a vocational school for troubled youths, the Knoxville Job Corps Center, lured Slemmer to her death by claiming they wanted to go to a music store and pick up marijuana they’d stashed in a park. … They tortured Slemmer for nearly an hour, Keith said, beating, cutting, and gagging her before crushing her skull against the ground with a chunk of broken asphalt. When she tried to escape, they held her down. When she begged for her life, they slashed her with blades. And when she cried, they gagged her with a hair tie. Pike, 18 at the time and now 50, kept a fragment of Slemmer’s skull as a trophy and showed it off to classmates before her arrest. Her boyfriend at the time, who was also convicted but did not face the death penalty because he was only 17, carved pentagrams into her chest and face.

Pike is the only known inmate to have survived after receiving the lethal injection. However, Ihnen said, “The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to a future execution.”