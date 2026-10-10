HERO REMEMBERED: Texas Mourns Death of DPS Special Ops SSgt. Shelton After Valiant Cancer Battle

The Texas law enforcement community is in mourning following the death of Texas Special Operations Group (SOG) Staff Sergeant Sterling Matthias Shelton, who passed away on October 8, 2026. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) staff sergeant fought a courageous 15-month battle with aggressive brain cancer that was discovered when he suffered a heat stroke in July 2025.

The DPS announced the 29-year-old’s passing on Friday, drawing a massive outpouring of grief, prayers, and tributes from across the Lone Star State.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety mourns the passing of Staff Sergeant Sterling Shelton following his courageous battle with cancer,” the agency said in a statement published on social media. “We honor his service and the lives he touched throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and DPS family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sergeant Shelton. Your service will never be forgotten.”

Staff Sergeant Shelton dedicated seven years of his life to DPS — including four with the elite Special Operations Group (SRT-5). He was known for his “extraordinary strength, determination, and willingness to help others,” both on and off duty. In July 2025, what began as symptoms resembling heat stroke led to the discovery of a massive 6-centimeter brain tumor, resulting in a diagnosis of grade 4 astrocytoma—an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Despite enduring multiple brain surgeries, intensive chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, Shelton continued to fight, determined to spend as much time as possible with his wife, Raven, and their two young children, Ember Joy and Tyler Vance, according ot a post by Fox San Antonio reporter Ryan Wolf.

Shelton’s wife, Raven, walked closely alongside him through the final days of his life, which he spent peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends, and his close-knit “Tribe 5” team.

“It is the greatest privilege and honor to be your wife and to be the one to walk you to the other side,” Raven wrote in a heartbreaking post shared after his passing. “I will tell the kids about you, we will keep going, and we will carry your strength with us every day.”

Beyond his service as a decorated Texas Ranger SOG Staff Sergeant, Shelton was an avid runner, ultramarathoner, and dedicated family man who took great pride in being greeted by his wife and kids when he returned home from operations. He was also awarded an honorary black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu during his cancer fight, showcasing the relentless grit and resilience that defined his life.

The Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) also joined the state in honoring Shelton’s legacy. “Staff Sgt. Shelton dedicated his career to serving and protecting the people of Texas,” the association stated. “His commitment to duty, his fellow officers, and the communities he served will not be forgotten.”

Shelton is survived by his wife, Raven; daughter, Ember Joy; son, Tyler Vance; his parents, Blain and Stacie; and his siblings, Spencer, Summer, and Ciera, alongside an extended law enforcement family and many loved ones.

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors in Borger, Texas, is handling funeral arrangements. Supporters are urging prayers and messages of love for the Shelton family and the entire Texas DPS community as they navigate the loss of a devoted guardian of the Lone Star State.