Numerous Dead, Including Man Who Opened Fire with Handgun Inside PA Home

At least seven innocents died, including children, after a man with a handgun opened fired shortly before 5 p.m. inside a home Friday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

WRAL reported Erie police indicating “a man went into a home and shot multiple people before taking his own life.” He allegedly shot and killed two women outside the home before going inside.

Erie News Now noted that “witnesses reported seeing a man firing a handgun outside the residence before entering the home.”

More shots were heard and a standoff with police ensued. SWAT arrived and more shots were fired from inside the home, then police entered to find the alleged gunman suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found the bodies of at least five additional innocents as well.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah commented, “The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing.”

No motive for the shooting has been released nor has information regarding any possible relations between the gunman and the victims.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.