Officer Killed, Second Officer Wounded in Saturday Morning Ambush

A Philadelphia police officer was killed and another officer seriously wounded after being ambushed just past midnight Saturday after responding to reports of a person with a gun.

Both officers were shot multiple times and were rushed to the hospital for surgery, FOX 29 reported.

6 ABC noted that one of the officers, identified as 40-year-old husband and father Shane Seiber, did not make it through surgery. His wife and family members were able to get to the hospital and be with him before he died. He had a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Seiber was shot three times and the second officer was shot 12 times.

The suspect fled the scene, then climbed up in a tree and tried to hide. He climbed down and surrendered to SWAT officers.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, “I am so damn proud of the men and women who serve in this department. Consistently, they go into danger, and they give their lives for this job. And so we ask for those prayers, and we ask for you to support our men and women out there, and what they give for this profession.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.